Mangaluru

4,321 workers vaccinated

As many as 2,247 health professionals received COVID-19 vaccine at 183 vaccination centres in Dakshina Kannada on Monday. A total of 2,074 health workers received the jab in Udupi.

The first phase of vaccination resumed on Monday in Dakshina Kannada following a two-day break after a six-day-long vaccination drive. Of the total of 52,381 health workers, so far 8,991 health workers (17.16%) have been vaccinated.

Of the 13,396 health workers in Udupi, 6,890 health workers (51.4 %) have received the jab till Monday.

