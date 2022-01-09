Mangaluru

43 commercial establishments fined in Mangaluru for violating COVID-19 norms

Mangaluru City Corporation Health and Revenue Department officials conducting an inspection on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru City Corporation officials cancelled the trade licences of two commercial establishments and imposed a fine of ₹12,000 on 43 establishments violating COVID-19 norms during the weekend curfew on Saturday.

Following complaints, teams of MCC officials from Revenue and Health department inspected establishments across the city.

In a press release, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that no commercial establishments, except those related to essential and emergency services, are allowed to operate during the weekend curfew imposed to curb spread of ‘Omicron’ variant of COVID-19.


