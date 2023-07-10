HamberMenu
43 cases of atrocities against Dalits registered in DK this year till June

July 10, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan chairing the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting in Mangaluru on Monday.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan chairing the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In all, 43 cases of atrocities against Dalits were registered in Dakshina Kannada this year till June.

Of them ₹26.87 lakh compensation was disbursed in 39 cases, according to the Deputy Director of Dakshina Kannada Social Welfare Department Malathi.

She told a meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee, presided over by Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan here on Monday, that of the cases registered 18 were under the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate. Of them, ₹13.5 lakh compensation was given in 17 cases.

Of seven cases filed in Bantwal taluk, ₹6.12 lakh compensation was given in five cases. Belthangady taluk had nine cases for which ₹3.75 lakh compensation was disbursed. Of seven cases in Belthangady taluk, ₹2.5 lakh compensation was given for six cases. Sullia taluk had two cases for which ₹1 lakh compensation was given.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Muhilan instructed the Social Welfare Department officials to report incidents of atrocities against Dalits, if any, by conducting spot mahazar immediately.

He said that the department officials should purse each case further without relaxing after disbursing the compensation. They should ensure that chargesheet was failed in each case.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police C. B. Ryshyanth, Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat Anand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anshu Kumar Srivastav and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand were present at the meeting.

