42nd convocation of Mangalore University in March

January 25, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 42nd annual convocation of Mangalore University is proposed to be held in March.

The list of candidates who have completed their studies in the academic year 2023-24 in all affiliated, constituent and autonomous colleges and are eligible to obtain various degrees by December 31, 2023, will be confirmed in the convocation.

Graduates and postgraduates with ranks / gold medals / prizes will be awarded degrees by the dignitaries. Those who have registered online can receive a certificate of bachelor’s, master’s degree (average CGPA should be 6 or above 6) after the stage programme.

BPEd and BEd graduates are not considered as postgraduates. Only those candidates who are eligible to receive the medal / prize in these courses and have passed the first class are eligible for admission to the convocation.

ADVERTISEMENT

All repeaters who are eligible to obtain various degrees by August 31, 2023, should obtain their degree certificates in ‘absentia’. The principals are required to collect the prescribed fee from all eligible candidates and deposit the same to the university fund through DD / challan through branches of nationalised banks or by paying the fees through online portal of the university (www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in), using ‘online fees collection’ under quick link.

The details of the students should be submitted to the office of the Registrar (Evaluation) by February 15, 2024.

Candidates who have completed their PhD / DSc / DLitt must attach a passport size photograph with the application form. For further information, one can visit the official site of the university. The official date of the convocation will be announced later, a release from the university said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.