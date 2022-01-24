Mangaluru

4,253 new voters added in Udupi

As many as 4,253 new young voters have been added to the voter list in Udupi during the latest enrolment drive, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

With this, the district now has a total of 10,12,842 voters — 5,25,155 women, 4,87,676 men and 11 others.

He said that the Election Commission received 7,862 applications for new enrolment, 16,815 applications for deletion of names, 2,962 applications for correction and 552 applications for change within Assembly constituencies.

He added that the drive was taken up for four days.

The Deputy Commissioner handed over the revised list to representatives of different political parties recently.


