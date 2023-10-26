ADVERTISEMENT

4,240 candidates to appear for SDA and JA selection exam in Udupi district

October 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination to select second division and junior assistants being conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on October 29.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari told reporters at Udupi that the examination will be conducted at 10 centres in the district, wherein 4,240 candidates are appearing. Candidates should be at the centres half an hour before the scheduled time.

Invigilators and route officers should ensure the candidates follow the stipulated dress code and other rules. Wearing of hijab (head scarf) is allowed, but such candidates should arrive one hour before the scheduled time to undergo an elaborate checking.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Vidyakumari said the examination will be conducted at five centres in Udupi taluk: Vidyoda PU College, Government PU College (near service bus stand), Government PU College for Girls, Moodanidambur, Poorna Prajna College, and MGM PU College.

Karkala has two centres: Sri Bhuvanendra PU College and Government PU College, Karkala Town. Kundapura has three centres: Bhandarkar’s PU College, Government PU College and R.N. Shetty Composite PU College, all in Kundapura town.

The DC said the examination will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US