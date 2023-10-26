HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4,240 candidates to appear for SDA and JA selection exam in Udupi district

October 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination to select second division and junior assistants being conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on October 29.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari told reporters at Udupi that the examination will be conducted at 10 centres in the district, wherein 4,240 candidates are appearing. Candidates should be at the centres half an hour before the scheduled time.

Invigilators and route officers should ensure the candidates follow the stipulated dress code and other rules. Wearing of hijab (head scarf) is allowed, but such candidates should arrive one hour before the scheduled time to undergo an elaborate checking.

Ms. Vidyakumari said the examination will be conducted at five centres in Udupi taluk: Vidyoda PU College, Government PU College (near service bus stand), Government PU College for Girls, Moodanidambur, Poorna Prajna College, and MGM PU College.

Karkala has two centres: Sri Bhuvanendra PU College and Government PU College, Karkala Town. Kundapura has three centres: Bhandarkar’s PU College, Government PU College and R.N. Shetty Composite PU College, all in Kundapura town.

The DC said the examination will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.