4,240 candidates to appear for SDA and JA selection exam in Udupi district

October 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination to select second division and junior assistants being conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on October 29.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari told reporters at Udupi that the examination will be conducted at 10 centres in the district, wherein 4,240 candidates are appearing. Candidates should be at the centres half an hour before the scheduled time.

Invigilators and route officers should ensure the candidates follow the stipulated dress code and other rules. Wearing of hijab (head scarf) is allowed, but such candidates should arrive one hour before the scheduled time to undergo an elaborate checking.

Ms. Vidyakumari said the examination will be conducted at five centres in Udupi taluk: Vidyoda PU College, Government PU College (near service bus stand), Government PU College for Girls, Moodanidambur, Poorna Prajna College, and MGM PU College.

Karkala has two centres: Sri Bhuvanendra PU College and Government PU College, Karkala Town. Kundapura has three centres: Bhandarkar’s PU College, Government PU College and R.N. Shetty Composite PU College, all in Kundapura town.

The DC said the examination will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.