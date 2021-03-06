41 new cases of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Mangaluru

With 19 new COVID-19 cases and 10 patient discharges, the number of active cases in Dakshina Kannada district stood at 205 on Friday. A total fine of ₹36.32 lakh has been collected so far in 35,256 cases of people not wearing masks.

In Udupi, 22 new cases were reported and 18 patients were discharged. The active cases in that district stood at 77.

As many as 1,606 persons aged above 60 years and 46 persons aged between 45 and 59 with comorbidities have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Udupi, while 1,097 aged above 60 and 70 persons aged above 45 have received the jab so far in Dakshina Kannada.

So far, 31,311 healthcare workers and 5,728 frontline workers have received the first dose, while 13,016 healthcare workers have received the second dose in Dakshina Kannada district. Similarly, 17,186 healthcare workers and 3,787 frontline workers have received the first dose, while 9,414 healthcare workers have received the second dose of the vaccine in Udupi so far.