40,000 metric tonnes of sand is available at non-CRZ areas in Dakshina Kannada, says Deputy Commissioner

As much as 40,000 metric tonnes of river sand extracted from 29 blocks in non-coastal regulatory zone (Non-CRZ) areas are available for use in construction activities in Dakshina Kannada, said Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan in Mangaluru on Friday, January 12.

During the discussion on the sand at the Karnataka Development Plan meeting chaired by District in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Mr. Muhilan denied reports about the scarcity of sand and said: “40,000 metric tonnes of sand available in non-CRZ area. People can use the sand bazaar app (of the district administration) to get the sand.” Each lorry load of sand costs around ₹7,000, he said.

Mr. Muhilan said a few days ago, Karnataka State CRZ Management Authority gave clearance for the extraction of sand in the CRZ area. The Authority has granted clearance subject to compliance with directions of the Chennai Bench of the National Green Tribunal in May 2022, which, among others, barred the State government from collecting royalty and selling extracted sand. “The seven-member District Sand Monitoring Committee will sit shortly and give clarity to the Mines and Geology department on the extraction of sand in the CRZ area,” Mr. Muhilan said.

D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, urged Mr. Muhilan to complete the process at the earliest and allow the extraction of sand from CRZ areas. Most builders in the region prefer sand from CRZ areas, he said. K. Harish Kumar, MLC, said sand was not available for construction activity in Belthangady. Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, said sand was being illegally sold at ₹18,000 per lorry load.

