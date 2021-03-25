400 students yet to get scholarship

Due to the failure of banks to seed the Aadhaar numbers of students with their bank accounts, 400 students have not received scholarship for 2018-19 from the Social Welfare Department, said Dakshina Kannada Chief Executive Officer Kumara here on Wednesday.

During the District Level Review Committee meeting with banks at the zilla panchayat auditorium, Mr. Kumara said that district officials have informed him about students submitting their Aadhaar numbers to the respective banks. ‘It is the duty of the banks to seed it with the bank accounts concerned and ensure that students received their scholarship,” he said.

District Lead Bank Manager Praveen M.P. said that taluk-wise camps will be held shortly to address the issues concerning seeding of Aadhaar.

While asking banks to have a platform to teach Kannada to their personnel, Mr. Kumara said that it was important that frontline staff of banks speak in Kannada. Mr. Kumara said that banks should conduct financial literacy programmes at the panchayat level.