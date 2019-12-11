40 pairs of he-buffaloes take part in Parika Aramane Kambala

A traditional kambala [buffalo race] was held at the Parika Aramane grounds near here on Wednesday. People from surrounding villages came to watch this annual event.

In traditional kambala, a pair of he-buffaloes runs in the slushy track. It is only after that pair completes its run, then another pair enters the slushy track, and so on and so forth.

The speed of each pair is calculated and then prizes are given to the first two pairs.

The first prize is four grams of gold and the second prize is two grams of gold. Nearly 40 pairs of he-buffaloes participated in this event.

Speaking to presspersons here, Vijaykumar Kanginamane, an office-bearer of the District Kambala Committee and Kambala referee, said that there were 18 listed kambalas and about 70 traditional ones in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. The Parika Aramane Kambala came in the latter category.

“We are making efforts to include this kambala among the listed kambalas. Hopefully, this too will become one next year,” he said.

The he-buffaloes, which take part in the kambala, are well taken care of around the year by their owners. “These buffaloes are also fed well. The buffaloes can take part in the kambala after they are over three years old and upto 25 years. Kambala is not just a sport but also part of the agrarian culture of Tulunadu,” he added.

The youth behind the pair of buffaloes too have to run fast. The expenses of holding this kambala were about ₹10 lakh. The Parika Aramane was constructed in 1913 and the kambala has being organised by the Bunt family since then.

This family had purchased the land from a Jain fedual family which was also organising kambala before 1913. “The government should encourage traditional kambalas,” Mr. Kanginamane said.

P.R. Shetty, president of District Kambala Committee, Chittaranjan Rai, the owner or yajmana of Parika Aramane, Lokesh Shetty, Prabhath Rai and Suphal Rai of the Aramane, were present.