40% increase in budget allocation for South Western Railway

The zone has been allocated ₹6,900 crore in the budget for 2022-23

The South Western Railway has been allocated ₹6,900 crore in the budget for the financial year 2022-23, which is 40% more than the budgetary allocation for the previous financial year 2021-22, when it received ₹4,900 crore.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, General Manager of the zone Sanjeev Kishore said that priority will be given to complete the ongoing line capacity and route electrification workssanctioned earlier.

He said: “The total outlay for railway projects in the State is over ₹6,000 crore, the highest till date. The total outlay for capital expenditure (infrastructure and safety projects) for the zone is ₹6,226 crore, the highest capital expenditure planned since the formation of the zone. When compared to previous fiscal, there is an increase of 35% in the segment.”

The zone will be spending ₹323 crore for new lines, ₹1,455 crore for track doubling and ₹611 crore for line electrification during 2022-23, he said.

Suburban line

Mr. Kishore said that the Bengaluru Suburban Project has received a budgetary grant of ₹450 crore, an increase of 50% when compared to ₹300 crore given last fiscal.. The zone has been allocated ₹625 crore for track renewals and ₹254.46 crore for overbridges and underbridges, an increase of 30% and 40%, respectively.

He pointed out that there has been an increase of 87.9% in allocation for track renewals, bridge and tunnel works and customer amenities which stood at ₹1,276 crore.

Mr. Kishore said that projects aimed at strengthening railway network connectivity to Bengaluru from different directions have received substantial allocations. “In the budget, ₹115 crore has been allocated for Yesvantpur-Chennasandra project, ₹54 crore for Yelhanka-Penukonda, ₹60 crore for Penukonda-Dharmavaram, ₹140 crore for Baiyyappanahalli-Hosur and ₹51.8 crore for Arsikere-Tumakuru project. These projects will ease bottlenecks and avoid detention of long distance trains,” he said and added that the quadrupling of Bengaluru-Whitefield line will b expedited with a budgetary grant of ₹100 crore.

Dharwad-Kittur line

He said that the Dharwad-Kittur new railway line project, which will reduce the travelling time between the two commercial hubs, Hubballi and Belagavi, has been sanctioned ₹20 crore. The total project cost is over ₹900 crore and the State Government, which was sharing the project cost, has already initiated the process of land acquisition. He clarified that the Railway Board has always released additional funds depending on the progress of the work.

He said that the Gadag-Wadi new line project will further gain momentum as ₹187 crore has been sanctioned. Both these projects will further improve connectivity in North Karnataka. And, the Gadag-Kudgi-Hotgi doubling project has received a grant of ₹200 crore, while Hubballi-Chikjajur doubling project has received ₹210 crore, he said.

To a query, Mr. Kishore said that the track doubling between Hubballi and Bengaluru has been targeted for completion by December 2022.“Once that is achieved, the electrification of the route will be expedited and we plan to complete it by June 2023,” he said.

To another query, he clarified that issues pertaining to Sir MV Terminal in Bengaluru, including leakage and subway inundation, have been addressed and that the terminal is ready for commissioning.

On the Rayadurga-Tumakuru-Chitradurga new line, he clarified that it is a priority project for both the State Government and the Railways and there are no bottlenecks as such. “The land acquisition process has been initiated for the ₹1,801 crore project of which cost, 50% will be borne by the State Government. There is a forest land in between, but that issue is being addressed,” he said.