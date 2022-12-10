40% commission, maladministration of BJP will impact polls in Karnataka, says MLC

December 10, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

More than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mania’, it is issues namely the 40% commisssion, maladministration, police atrocities, and illegal sand extraction which will sway the minds of voters, who will vote out the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, said MLC and Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee president K. Harish Kumar here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said the BJP was just projecting results of the Gujarat Assembly polls as Modi mania and is stating that the same will repeat in Karnataka.

The BJP was diligently not saying anything on the loss in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and in the Delhi City Corporation elections. The fear of the likely loss in Karnataka is making the BJP say that there will be Modi mania in Karnataka, he said.

Expressing his concern over continuation of illegal sand extraction in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Kumar said the recent raids by the Lokayukta police at various places in the district showed the State government’s failure to rein in forces behind this illegal extraction.

