ADVERTISEMENT

4 pairs of trains to get AC 3-tier coach, replacing one sleeper coach, from September

May 11, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The revised composition of these trains would have one AC First Class-cum 2-tier AC, one 2-tier AC, five 3-tier AC, nine sleeper class, five general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches — in all 23 coaches

The Hindu Bureau

Train Nos. 16630/16629 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express is one of the four trains to get one AC 3-tier economy coach, replacing a sleeper coach, from September 17-18, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Four pairs of trains operating out of Mangaluru Central Railway Station will get one AC 3-tier economy class coach in place of one sleeper class coach.

The revised composition of these trains would have one AC First Class-cum 2-tier AC, one 2-tier AC, five 3-tier AC, nine sleeper class, five general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches — in all 23 coaches.

Train Nos. 16603/16604 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express gets the AC 3-tier economy coach from September 11-12.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Train Nos. 12602/12601 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Superfast Mail gets the coach from September 13 and 16.

Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central West Coast Express (Train Nos. 22637/22638) gets the coach from September 14-15.

Train Nos. 16630/16629 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express gets the AC 3-tier economy coach from September 17-18, according to Southern Railway’s Palakkad division.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US