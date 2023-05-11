HamberMenu
4 pairs of trains to get AC 3-tier coach, replacing one sleeper coach, from September

May 11, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Train Nos. 16630/16629 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express is one of the four trains to get one AC 3-tier economy coach, replacing a sleeper coach, from September 17-18, 2023.

Four pairs of trains operating out of Mangaluru Central Railway Station will get one AC 3-tier economy class coach in place of one sleeper class coach.

The revised composition of these trains would have one AC First Class-cum 2-tier AC, one 2-tier AC, five 3-tier AC, nine sleeper class, five general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches — in all 23 coaches.

Train Nos. 16603/16604 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express gets the AC 3-tier economy coach from September 11-12.

Train Nos. 12602/12601 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Superfast Mail gets the coach from September 13 and 16.

Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central West Coast Express (Train Nos. 22637/22638) gets the coach from September 14-15.

Train Nos. 16630/16629 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express gets the AC 3-tier economy coach from September 17-18, according to Southern Railway’s Palakkad division.

