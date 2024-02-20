GIFT a SubscriptionGift
39 villages, 112 wards in urban areas likely to face drinking water shortage in Dakshina Kannada, says Deputy Commissioner

February 20, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MANGALURU, FEB 20:

The Hindu Bureau
An official from the Mangaluru City Corporation said Thumbe vented dam, which supplies drinking water to the city, Ullal, Mulky and three gram panchayats, has 6 m high water storage. 

An official from the Mangaluru City Corporation said Thumbe vented dam, which supplies drinking water to the city, Ullal, Mulky and three gram panchayats, has 6 m high water storage.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said on Tuesday that 39 villages and 112 wards in the urban areas are likely to face drinking water scarcity this summer.

Reviewing the drought mitigation measures during the meeting of District Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Muhilan directed officials to taken all measures to meet the drinking water requirement of people and livestock. Asking urban local bodies to set up helplines for people to report on water problem, he said care should be taken in maintaining purity of the water that is supplied. Asking officials to make regular field visits, Mr. Muhilan asked them to identify new places where borewells can be drilled.

An official from the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) said Thumbe vented dam, which supplies drinking water to the city, Ullal, Mulky and three gram panchayats, has 6 m high water storage. Every day water from the downstream (seepage water) of the dam is being pumped again to the dam to maintain the water level at the dam. As many as 15 tankers are being used by MCC to supply water to areas in high altitudes that are facing problems in drinking water supply.

An official from the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department said drinking water is being supplied through multivillage drinking water schemes. Water at the height of 1.5 meters at the Malavoor vented dam is also available for use, the official said.

Mr. Muhilan said water at vented dams at Adyar and Biliyur in Puttur taluk, which are under control of Minor Irrigation, can be used to meet drinking water requirements. He directed officials to keep a close watch on levels of water in Thumbe, AMR and Malavoor dams and take appropriate measures when it drops.

While asking officials to keep a close tab on availability of water, Mr. Muhilan told them to look for alternative water sources and also make use of private borewells. If there is any problem with water supply, officials will be held responsible, Mr. Muhilan warned.

