₹3.87 crore released for development of Port Ward, says MLA

The State government through various departments has released ₹3.87 crore for the development projects in the Port Ward, according to D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South.

In a release on Friday, the MLA said that the Public Works Department has released ₹19 lakh for building two footbridges at the Old Port area, one linking fisheries harbour and another connecting railway goods shed. The two projects have been taken up now.

He said that the government has released ₹13 lakh from the calamity relief fund for repairing Neereshwalya Junction Railway Gate Road and Kandak Road.

The Fisheries Department has released ₹1.51 crore for dredging from B.M. Ferry to Kasba Bengre, for developing the fish auction hall at the Old Port, for building a retaining wall in northern jetty, for concreting south wharf, road development and drainage works.

The Department of Minorities Welfare has released ₹23 lakh. It will be used for the development of roads near Rosario St. Christopher Hall.

The ₹1.59 crore released by the Ports Department will be used for installing LED lights in the jetty area, construction of retaining walls, building storm water drains and other works in the old port.

The MLA said that ₹16 lakh has been released from MLA’s Area Development Fund and ₹6 lakh from the city corporation for various works in the ward.