382 projects approved in 2020

MANGALURU

22 March 2021 01:31 IST

Minister for Medium and Large Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said here on Sunday that the government approved 382 projects with an investment of ₹76,376 crore in the State during 2020.

Addressing presspersons after the Karnataka Coastline Business Conclave 2021 organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), the Minister said that the projects approved will help generate jobs for 1.77 lakh people. The Minister said that of ₹4 lakh crore investment proposals made in the country in 2020, investments worth ₹1.60 lakh crore pertained to Karnataka.

If COVID-19 came under full control, the government will host the global investors meet in Bengaluru either in December 2021 or in February 2022. “It is a tentative schedule which might change depending on the spread of COVID-19,” the Minister said.

Mr. Shettar said that the government has plans to declare five or six industrial estates as industrial townships in the State.

To a question, he said that no decision has been taken on merging the Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Directorate of Large and Mega Industries in the State.

The Minister said that there is fluctuation in COVID-19 cases in the State. With vaccination for COVID-19 out, he is confident that the cases might come to the zero level in the State.