38 new COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Dakshina Kannada reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With 41 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 286. Test positivity rate was put at 0.35%. Fine totalling ₹1,07,27,070 has so far been collected in 88,341 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported 14 new cases of which six are from Udupi taluk, three from Kundapur taluk, four from Karkala taluk, and one from outside the district. There are 10 patients in home isolation and four in government health care facilities. With six patients discharged, there are 62 active cases in the district.

With 19,482 people vaccinated on Friday, the total number of people covered in Dakshina Kannada reached 23,29,355. Of these, 15,25,274 have received their first dose and 8,04,081 their second. In Udupi 10,935 people were vaccinated and this took the total number to 14,17,129 of which 9,16,525 have received their first dose and 5,00,604 their second.