38 new COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts

With 17 new COVID-19 cases and 16 patients discharged, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada on Friday stood at 304. Fines totalling ₹31.43 lakh have been collected so far from 30,235 cases of people not wearing masks, said a bulletin from the district administration.
In Udupi, 21 new cases were reported and 10 patients were discharged on Friday. The number of active cases in the district stood at 48. Fines totalling ₹23.12 lakh have been collected so far from 21,535 cases of people not wearing masks and violating the social distancing norms.
As many as 1,768 of the 4,367 health workers registered received the COVID-19 vaccine jab at the 82 vaccination sessions in Dakshina Kannada on the day, while 1,133 of the 5,669 health workers received the jab during 30 vaccination sessions in Udupi on Friday.
