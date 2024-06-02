37,004 voters in South West Graduates’ and 12,256 voters in South West Teachers’ Constituencies to vote in Legislative Council elections today

The stage is set for the Legislative Council elections for South West Graduates’ and South West Teachers’ Constituencies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday. The elections will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Graduates’ Constituency in the two districts has 37,004 voters while the Teachers’ Constituency in the twin districts has 12,256 voters.

The elections to the Graduates’ Constituency in Dakshina Kannada will be held in 24 polling stations which have 19,971 voters. Of the voters, 11,596 are female and 8,375 are male.

The polling stations for Graduates’ Constituency in the district are in 14 locations including the University College, Hampankatta in Mangaluru which has five stations. The other 13 locations are Mulki, Moodbidri, Surathkal, Bajpe, Gurupura, Konaje, Babbukatte (which has two polling stations), Bantwal (three stations). Belthangady (two stations), Puttur (three stations), Sullia, Panja and Kadaba.

The Teachers’ Constituency in the district has 16 polling stations with 8,189 voters, including 5,539 female and 2,650 male voters, according to the Assistant Election Officer and the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M. P. Mullai Muhilan.

The 16 polling booths for Teachers’ Constituency in Dakshina Kannada too are in 14 locations. Of them the University College has three booths, he said.

Udupi district

According to Udupi Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Election Officer K. Vidyakumari, the Graduates’ Constituency in the district has 19 polling stations at 10 locations with 17,033 voters. Of the voters, 9,176 are female and 7,857 are male. The locations of polling booths are at Udupi (four booths at the Board High School), Kaup (two stations), Ajekar, Karkala (two stations), Hebri, Manipal (three stations at Manipal Pre University College), Brahmavara (three stations), Kundapura, Shankaranarayana and Byndoor.

The Teachers’ Constituency in the district has 10 booths at same 10 locations. The constituency in the district has 4,067 voters with 2,350 female and 1,717 male.

Ms. Vidyakumari said that the enrolled voters can check their name on the official website of Udupi district administration-https://udupi.nic.in and know which polling station they should head to exercise their franchise.

Enrolled voters should show their EPIC and if they do not have EPIC, they can show any of 10 other documents notified by the Election Commission of India which includes – Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Indian Passport, Certificate of degree/diploma issued by University, in original, among others, she said.

BJP, Congress face rebels

Both the BJP and the Congress are facing rebels in the elections.

The BJP is facing former three-term Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat as rebel against its official candidate Dhananjaya Sarji in the Graduates’ Constituency. The Congress is facing S. P. Dinesh Kumar as the rebel against its official candidate Ayanur Manjunath in the same constituency.

The Congress has fielded K.K. Manjuanth Kumar as its candidate from Teachers’ Constituency. The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) have fielded MLC S. L. Bhoje Gowda as their combine candidate in the same constituency. While S.R. Harish Acharya of the BJP is contesting as rebel in the same constituency.