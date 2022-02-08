3,700 girls undergoing self-defence training

As many as 3,700 girls in nine Morarji Desai Residential Schools and 32 post-matriculation hostels of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare in Dakshina Kannada are undergoing training in self-defence (Karate) as part of Obavva Self-Defence Skill Training Programme of the State Government.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare Siddalingaiah B. and District Officer for Backward Classes Welfare Sachin Kumar said that the students underwent medical test and those who are physically fit were selected for the training. “Most of the students are undergoing the training,” Mr. Kumar said.

A Karate Black-belt holder has been appointed for each one of the schools and hostels to train students. The training session is of one-hour duration and it is being held twice a week.

“Initially, there were some niggles. But now the trainees have got used to the training schedule,” Mr. Kumar added. For each session, the trainer is paid ₹500, he said.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Chairman of Alemari and Arey-alemari Development Corporation K. Ravindra Shetty here on Tuesday.