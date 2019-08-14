37 houses damaged in rain,woman injured in Udupi

A woman was injured when a tree fell on her house and as many as 37 houses were damaged due to rain accompanied by winds in Udupi district on Tuesday.

Low-lying areas in parts of Palimar, Admar, Padebettu and Padubidri villages in Kaup taluk were inundated with rainwater. Punjamaru, Moodupalimar and Advebail areas in Palimar village were flooded.

As many as three families comprising 25 persons from Punjamaru were shifted to a house in the up-lying area in the same village.

“The gram panchayat has made arrangements for food for these persons who have been shifted to an empty house in the same area. We shifted them as a precautionary measure in case the intensity of floods increased during the night,” Kaup Tahsildar Muhammed Ishak told The Hindu.

Injured

The woman, Suvarna Nayak, was injured when the tree fell on her house at Handady village in Brahmavar taluk.

“She suffered a minor injury to her head and received treatment at the Community Health Centre in Brahmavar. Since her house was completely damaged, she went to stay in a relative’s house,” Brahmavar Tahsildar Kiran Gurrayya said.

The Yermal-Admar Road and Bantakal-Heroor Road were flooded at Majoor village and this posed problem for movement of vehicles.

According to the information provided by District Control Room and the Taluk Offices, of the 37 houses damaged in Udupi district, 16 were in Byndoor taluk, five were in Kaup taluk, eight houses each in Kundapur and Brahmavar taluks.

According to Assistant Commissioner S.S. Madhukeshwar, sea erosion had been reported from some places in Kaup, Kundapur and Byndoor taluks.

Meanwhile, Udupi received a rainfall of 88.9 mm in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, while Kundapur and Karkala towns received a rainfall of 76.3 mm and 69.2 mm, respectively.