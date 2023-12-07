HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

37 Bangladeshi immigrants will be deported: Home Minister

December 07, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister G. Parameshwara told the Legislative Council on Thursday that the government will deport 23 women and 14 men from Bangladesh who are staying illegally and are in detention in Karnataka.

Replying to a question by member Umashree during Question Hour, the Minister said the immigrants living illegally in Bengaluru city and Bengaluru rural districts had come to the notice of the government. The police visited 5,529 houses in the two districts in the last 45 days and checked 10,371 Aadhaar cards. The police identified 28 “hotspots” during checking.

Mr. Parameshwara said that some persons in Bengaluru were acting as agents and getting fake Aadhaar cards and other documents done for illegal immigrants. The police booked three cases against five such agents in Bengaluru city last year and this year. Four cases were registered against nine persons in Bengaluru rural.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.