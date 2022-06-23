364 grams of gold seized at airport
Customs on Wednesday seized 364.5 grams of smuggled gold worth ₹18.95 lakh from a passenger at the international airport here.
The sleuths seized the gold from the passenger, who hails from Bhatkal, soon after he arrived at the airport from Dubai by SpiceJet flight no SG 60.
The gold was in paste form and packed in a paper. It was concealed inside a stitched pocket of an undergarment, which was in a carton box brought by the passenger, Customs tweeted.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.