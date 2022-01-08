359 COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada reported 211 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday. Among the new cases 56 were reported from two private medical college hostels and a hostel of an engineering college in Surathkal. With the discharge of 33 patients, the number of active cases was at 713. A fine of ₹1,11,41,330 has been collected from 92,151 cases of violation of norms.

In Udupi, 148 new cases were reported of which 125 patients are from Udupi taluk, nine from Kundapur and 14 from Karkala taluk. As many as 138 patients are in home isolation while 10 are in the designated care centre. With the discharge of 17 patients, the number of active cases was at 558.

With the vaccination of 20,037 people, including 14,676 from 15-18 years category, in Dakshina Kannada on Friday, a total of 30,54,573 people have been vaccinated. Of this, 16,96,141 have received the first dose and 13,58,432, the second.

In Udupi 5,517 people were jabbed and this took the total number of vaccinated people to 18,56,763 of which 10,05,834 received the first dose and 8,50,929, the second dose.