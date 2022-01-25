3,540 kl more kerosene allocated to fishermen

Mangaluru

25 January 2022 01:19 IST

The Union Petroleum Ministry on Monday ordered release of 3,540 kilolitres of non-subsidised kerosene to Karnataka for supplying the same to coastal Karnataka traditional fishers in addition to the already allocated 7,080 kl.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje released the allocation letter to the media wherein it was said the Food and Civil Supplies Department of Karnataka had sought additional kerosene allocation for the fishers on November 6 last. In all, 10,620 kl kerosene was being allocated to Karnataka in 2021-22, the letter said.

A statement from Ms. Karandlaje’s office said the fishers’ federation of Udupi had urged the Minister to use her good offices for timely allocation and distribution of kerosene to traditional fishers. The allocated fuel was not being released promptly, the federation had told the Minister.

It said over 60,000 fishers with more than 10,000 traditional boats depend upon traditional fishing using kerosene as fuel for their boats. Ms. Karandlaje had brought the issue to the notice of the Union Petroleum Minister and got the additional quota released, the statement said.

The additional allocation would be provided to traditional fishers through the public distribution system, the Minister said, and thanked the Union Government for the allocation.