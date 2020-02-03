35-ft.-tall statue of Vivekananda unveiled

A 35-ft. statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled on the premises of Sarvah Kshema Hospital and Research Foundation here on Saturday.

The hospital is located at Mudugiliyar near Saligrama in Udupi district.

Speaking after unveiling the statue, H.R. Nagendra, Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) University, said that efforts were on to bring a regulatory body for the disciplines of Yoga and Naturopathy.

A Bill in this regard was likely to be introduced in the Parliament shortly.

Swami Vivekananda had said that Yoga was not just about “asanas” but a way of life. Stress was now a big issue in the world and also there was an increase in lifestyle diseases. Yoga was the best antidote to stress and its related problems, he said.

D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, said that Yoga and Naturopathy was now known all over the world. India should export Yoga and Naturopathy to the rest of the world. It was Swami Vivekananda who showed the glory of the country to the rest of the world.

He always said that a strong youth led to a strong country. Spiritually, India was strongest country in the world, he said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai, and Pramod Madhwaraj, former Minister, too lauded the statue and the hospital and its facilities.

Chandrashekhar Udupa, Managing Director of Divine Park Trust, presided over the programme. A. Viveka Udupa, Medical Director of Sarvakshema Hospital and Research Foundation, Y.S. Yadapadithya, Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University, Arun Maiyya, Dean, College of Health Professionals, MAHE, and others were present.