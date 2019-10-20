‘₹3.5 crore for Mangala Stadium development’

The State government will release ₹3.5 crore for the integrated development of Mangala Stadium, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, said here on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Dakshina Kananda district junior athletics meet at the stadium. Earlier, the government had released ₹10 crore for the development of the stadium through Mangaluru Smart City Ltd., he said.

The MLA asked athletes to work hard for success.