344.5 mm rain in seven days

The average rainfall recorded in Dakshina Kannada in the first week of this month has surpassed the cumulative normal average rainfall for the whole month.

According to the office of Deputy Commissioner, the district recorded an average 344.5 mm rainfall in seven days till September 7 against the normal district average rainfall of 323.4 mm for the whole of September.

The district recorded an average 12.9 mm rainfall in the first week of September in 2018.

Dakshina Kannada, as a whole, recorded an average 3,213.1 mm rainfall from January to September 7, 2019 against the normal average rainfall of 3,573 mm for the first nine months (till September-end).

The district recorded an average 4,240.3 mm rainfall from January till September 7 during 2018.

There was widespread rain in the district on Sunday with some rural areas receiving heavy rain.