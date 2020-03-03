34,346 students to write II PU exams in DK from today

A total of 34,346 students will write the II pre-university examination in 51 centres in the district starting from Wednesday.

Of them, 30,847 are regular while 2,185 are private students. There are 1,264 repeaters. A majority of 16,237 students are from commerce stream, while 13,577 are from science and 4,532 from arts stream.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Department Mohammed Imtiyaz said each student will be given a 40-page answer sheet. At the end of each paper, the invigilator will put a seal on the last page used by the student where he/she will mention the registration number of the student and the number of pages used.

Mr. Imtiyaz said as in the past, students will not be allowed to take mobile phones into the examination centres. Use of phones has been barred for invigilators too. The chief invigilator of the examination centre will be allowed to use a basic mobile phone that does not have a camera, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh said arrangements have been put in place to continuously monitor the movement of question papers from the Treasury office to the examination centres. The vehicles taking the question papers have been fitted with GPS devices. “Measures have been taken to prevent leakage of question papers and ensure smooth conduct of the examination,” she said.

Less number

The number of students writing the examination this year is 3,700 less than the 38,069 who wrote last year. The district was ranked 2nd with pass percentage of 90.91 while Udupi came first with pass percentage of 92.2 last year. In 2018, Dakshina Kannada was first, while Udupi was ranked second.