332 grams of gold seized at MIA

The Customs sleuths on Wednesday, August 10, seized 332 grams of 24 carat gold worth ₹17.43 lakh from a male passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport.

In a communique, the Customs Mangaluru said that the gold was seized from the passenger hailing from Kasaragod in Kerala soon after he arrived at the airport by SpiceJet flight from Dubai. The gold in the form of paste was mixed with solid gum and concealed inside the sole portion of a pair of slippers worn by the passenger, the communique said.