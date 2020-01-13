3,312 students in government degree colleges to get laptops

As many as 3,312 first year students from 19 government degree colleges in Dakshina Kannada will receive laptops from the State government.

Dakshina Kannada district In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath symbolically handed over laptops to 18 students of the P. Dayanand-P.Satish Pai Government First Grade College, Car Street, at a function on Sunday. College principal Rajashekar Hebbar said that 756 students of his college will get laptops.

Special Officer, Department of Collegiate Education, Sridhar Maniyani said that laptops were given in 2016 by the State government to students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community. Now, laptops are being given from the first year itself to students who are from families whose annual income is less than ₹ 2.5 lakh. Mr. Maniyani said that these laptops will have preloaded curriculum of the course that students are studying. They will also have e-content on topics such as personality development, communication and grammar.

Earlier, Mr. Poojary inaugurated the Youth Empowerment Centre at the college. Mr. Poojary said that the new centre will help students and other youths in updating their knowledge and skills. Such centres were much needed to prepare the youth for the challenges of the new world.