33 houses in Udupi, nine in Dakshina Kannada damaged due to rains

As many as 33 houses were partially damaged due to heavy rains in Udupi district in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18.

According to the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office, out of the houses damaged, 11 were in Kundapur taluk, 10 were in Brahmavar, seven in Kaup, three in Karkala and one each in Udupi and Byndoor taluks.

Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority said that nine houses were damaged in the district during the same period. Of them six houses were partially damaged three houses were severely damaged.

Referring to infrastructure damage, it said that 129 electricity poles and 6.45 km long power supply lines of MESCOM were damaged. In addition, 10 km long State highways and 1.095 km long major district roads were damaged during the period.

All gates of Thumbe dam opened

The authority said that all 30 gates of the Thumbe vented dam, which supplies drinking water to Mangaluru, Mulky, and Ullal, were opened when the water level at the Netravathi touched 7 m high against the water storage level of 6 m high.

The water level at the Netravathi in Bantwal stood at 7.3 m against the danger level of 8.5 m. The water level on the same river at Uppinangady stood at 28.60 m against the danger level of 31.5 m.

Relief camps in DK

The district has two active relief camps, at Kavoor and Kukke Subrahmanya, housing 41 persons.

With the moderate to heavy rains continuing, all rivers and streams in both the districts are flowing to the full capacity.

The ‘Snana Ghatta’ (bathing ghat) at Kukke Subrahmanya was under the water as the Kumaradhara was in spate. The Gundya was also in spate at Kombaru-Siribagilu in Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada.

Reports stated that water from Kapila river at Shishila in Belthangady taluk entered the Shishileshwara Temple which is on the banks of the river. The vented dam built across the river near the temple was submerged under water as the river was in spate.

Meanwhile, an electric transformer on the premises of the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Udupi was damaged due to a tree fall on Thursday.

