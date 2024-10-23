ADVERTISEMENT

32-year-old man murdered near old bus stand in Udupi

Published - October 23, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A verbal duel over the return of money led to the murder of a 32-year-old man allegedly by his friend near the old bus stand in Udupi on Tuesday. The Udupi Town police gave the name of the deceased as Prashant Shetty.

The police said Shetty had consumed alcohol with his friend Dinesh alias Veeranna and they proceeded to the cellar of Krishna Krupa Complex, near the old bus stand. While inebriated, Veeranna asked Shetty to return some money that he had borrowed. When Shetty refused, Veeranna stabbed the former, said the police.

Shetty died on the spot and Veeranna called the police and said that he had murdered his friend. The police came there and took Veeranna into custody.

Based on a complaint by Shetty’s sister, the Udupi Town police registered a case against Veeranna, a native of Huvinahadagali of Vijayanagara district, for offences punishable under Section 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

