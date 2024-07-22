ADVERTISEMENT

32 houses damaged in rain-related incidents in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Updated - July 22, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Published - July 22, 2024 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Huge tree falls on Malpe-Tirthahalli highway near Seetha Nadi blocking vehicular movement on Udupi-Augmbe sector

The Hindu Bureau

A massive tree fell on Malpe-Tirthahalli National Highway 169A between Hebri and Someshwara affecting vehicular movement near Seethanadi Bridge in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Notwithstanding the reduction in the intensity of rains in the two coastal districts since Sunday till Monday, as many as 21 houses were partially damaged in rain-related incidents in Udupi district while a tree fell on Malpe-Tirthahalli NH 169A near Seetha Nadi blocking vehicular movement on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall rainfall in Udupi district had been 57.5 mm from Sunday (8.30 a.m.) to Monday (till 8.30 a.m.) with Hebri taluk receiving the highest of 84.4 mm, followed by Udupi taluk at 65.1 mm, Karkala taluk at 64.9 mm, Kaup taluk at 62.8 mm, Brahmavara taluk at 62.2 mm, Kundapura taluk at 51.3 mm and Byndoor taluk receiving 27.7 mm rainfall.

As many as seven houses were partially damaged in Karkala taluk, five each in Brahmavara taluk and Kundapura taluks, two in Hebri taluk and one house in Kaup taluk. One cow shed each was damaged in Hebri and Karkala taluks.

ADVERTISEMENT

A huge tree fell on NH 169A near Seetha Nadi, between Hebri and Someshwara in Udupi district on Monday afternoon blocking vehicular traffic on the stretch. Consequently, vehicular movement between Udupi and Agumbe and further towards Shivamogga, Sringeri and Koppa was affected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hebri Police Sub Inspector T.M. Mahesh said departments concerned were in the process of removing the fallen tree and the highway could be cleared for traffic by late evening.

In Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district received an average of 39.6 mm rainfall with Belthangady taluk receiving the highest of 53.3 mm, followed by Moodbidri taluk at 50.09 mm, Mulki taluk at 39.6 mm, Kadaba taluk at 38.1 mm, Puttur taluk at 33.6 mm, Sullia taluk at 33.4 mm, Banwal taluk at 31.8 mm, Mangaluru taluk at 25.5 mm and Ullal taluk receiving 17.1 mm rainfall.

While one house was severely damaged in Mulki taluk, four houses were partially damaged in Kadaba taluk, three in Mulki taluk, two in Bantwal taluk and one house was partially damaged in Sullia taluk. As many as 66 electric poles were damaged during the 24 hours and 3.3 km of power supply line, 4 km of State Highway and 3.3 kms of major district roads were affected.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US