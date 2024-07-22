32 houses damaged in rain-related incidents in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Notwithstanding the reduction in the intensity of rains in the two coastal districts since Sunday till Monday, as many as 21 houses were partially damaged in rain-related incidents in Udupi district while a tree fell on Malpe-Tirthahalli NH 169A near Seetha Nadi blocking vehicular movement on Monday.

The overall rainfall in Udupi district had been 57.5 mm from Sunday (8.30 a.m.) to Monday (till 8.30 a.m.) with Hebri taluk receiving the highest of 84.4 mm, followed by Udupi taluk at 65.1 mm, Karkala taluk at 64.9 mm, Kaup taluk at 62.8 mm, Brahmavara taluk at 62.2 mm, Kundapura taluk at 51.3 mm and Byndoor taluk receiving 27.7 mm rainfall.

As many as seven houses were partially damaged in Karkala taluk, five each in Brahmavara taluk and Kundapura taluks, two in Hebri taluk and one house in Kaup taluk. One cow shed each was damaged in Hebri and Karkala taluks.

A huge tree fell on NH 169A near Seetha Nadi, between Hebri and Someshwara in Udupi district on Monday afternoon blocking vehicular traffic on the stretch. Consequently, vehicular movement between Udupi and Agumbe and further towards Shivamogga, Sringeri and Koppa was affected.

Hebri Police Sub Inspector T.M. Mahesh said departments concerned were in the process of removing the fallen tree and the highway could be cleared for traffic by late evening.

In Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district received an average of 39.6 mm rainfall with Belthangady taluk receiving the highest of 53.3 mm, followed by Moodbidri taluk at 50.09 mm, Mulki taluk at 39.6 mm, Kadaba taluk at 38.1 mm, Puttur taluk at 33.6 mm, Sullia taluk at 33.4 mm, Banwal taluk at 31.8 mm, Mangaluru taluk at 25.5 mm and Ullal taluk receiving 17.1 mm rainfall.

While one house was severely damaged in Mulki taluk, four houses were partially damaged in Kadaba taluk, three in Mulki taluk, two in Bantwal taluk and one house was partially damaged in Sullia taluk. As many as 66 electric poles were damaged during the 24 hours and 3.3 km of power supply line, 4 km of State Highway and 3.3 kms of major district roads were affected.