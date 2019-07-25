Mangaluru

32 fresh cases of dengue reportedin Dakshina Kannada district

With a rise in dengue cases, Bank of Baroda has put up a hoarding in front of its zonal office near Ambedkar Circle in Mangaluru as part of a public awareness initiative.

As many as 32 fresh cases of dengue were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.

According to a press release, 31 persons were admitted in private hospitals in Mangaluru, while one patient was admitted in Bantwal. A total of 500 persons have so far been tested positive for dengue since July 1.

As part of the district administration’s dengue source reduction exercise, Mangaluru City Corporation officials on Wednesday collected a fine of ₹ 65,000 from owners in whose premises mosquito was found breeding.

Corporation personnel collected ₹ 10,000 each from owners of Rizwan Hotel building on N.G. Road, Mohtisham Complex Private Limited, Globalstar Realtors Private Limited in Attavar and D. Mart Commercial Complex on N.G Road. Among those from whom ₹ 5,000 fine was collected included Ramanesh Builders, Shabir on S.L. Mathais Road, Isaq in Shanti Nilaya and Joshua on Balmatta New Road.

Teams from the district administration on Wednesday carried out source reduction, drain cleaning, fogging, public buildings inspection and drain cleaning in areas between Athena Hospital and Collector’s Gate, Milagres Church and Attavar, Kankanady Circle and Highland Cross Road, Sturrock Road, Attavar Katte and B.V. Road.

MLAs from Mangaluru and Mangaluru City North U.T. Khader and Y. Bharath Shetty, respectively, have called upon people to clear their premises of fresh water deposits where mosquitoes carrying dengue virus breed.

