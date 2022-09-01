3,000 policemen deployed for PM’s programme in Mangaluru: Home Minister

A large number of policemen deployed in front of the main stage at Goldfinch City in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said here on Thursday that around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programme in the city on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons after reviewing the preparations and security arrangements for the programme at Goldfinch City grounds at Bangra Kuluru, the Home Minister said that the Prime Minister will land in Mangaluru at 12.30 p.m. Around 100 police officers will be on duty near the stage and on the premises of the programme. In addition, 2,000 civil police, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Anti-Naxal Force police, Coastal Security Police, police of District Armed Reserve units, Rapid Action Force police, and Garuda Force have been deployed.

V. Sunil Kumar, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture said that the Prime Minister will address the gathering at 1.30 p.m. after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for projects worth ₹3,800 crore.

He said that more than one lakh people will gather at the ground. More than 2,000 buses have been booked to bring the beneficiaries of both the Union and State government’s welfare schemes to the programme.

Beneficiaries of Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Prime Minister’s Krishi Sanchayi Yojana, Vidyanidhi Yojana and other welfare schemes have been contacted in the gram panchayat level since past one week and they have been requested to attend the programme.

The Minister said that he was appealing to the beneficiaries and other people in general to be at the venue by noon on Friday. It is in view of security arrangements.

“The Prime Minister addressing the beneficiaries, I feel, will set a new milestone for the development of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has tied its party flags on the median of national highway 66 passing through Bangra Kuluru, the venue of the programme, to welcome the Prime Minister.