3,000 aspirants write teachers’ recruitment exam

More than 3,000 BEd graduates from across the State took part in the graduate primary teachers’ recruitment examination held in two sessions in 22 centres in the city on the weekend.

As many as 3,036 aspirants wrote the Kannada, Mathematics/Science, Social Science, and Biology papers in the morning session between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. A total of 1,602 aspirants were absent.

In the afternoon session between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., a total of 3,032 aspirants wrote the medium ability test, and 1,606 were absent.

In the morning session on Saturday, 3,173 wrote the General Studies paper and 1,686 students were absent. In the afternoon session, 361 aspirants for the English teachers’ post wrote, while 271 were absent, according to a press release.