300 nursing students from 17 colleges involved in measures to contain dengue, says Mayor

Published - July 25, 2024 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur during the MCC council meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur during the MCC council meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said on Thursday that the city corporation and the Department of Health and Family Welfare have involved 300 students from 17 nursing colleges in the city for identifying dengue-causing water sources and destroying them by visiting houses in the jurisdiction of the civic body.

Replying to questions by councillors on steps taken to contain the spread of dengue, the Mayor said that in addition to the students, multi-purpose workers of the corporation, Accredited Social Health Activists, and ANMs are also involved in the house visits.

He said the teams visited 94,414 houses in 60 wards so far this month. Of the total 1,76,412 water sources found, larvae of dengue-causing Aedes Aegypti mosquito were found in 23,905 sources in 9,754 houses. Notices were issued to authorities of 27 buildings for allowing breeding of the mosquitoes. They were imposed a penalty of ₹31,000.

The Mayor said that 44 dengue positive cases were reported in the city so far in July. The city reported 21 confirmed cases in June. The city reported 96 dengue cases so far this year from January, he said.

The Mayor said that the Indian Red Cross Society is also creating awareness on preventing dengue, among children by visiting schools.

He said that sprayers are visiting each ward in the city.

