₹300-crore project for Kukke to come before Cabinet

Shashikala Jolle said that the project proposal has been finalised after discussions in Bengaluru and at Kukke Subrahmanya.

Minister for Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Shashikala Jolle said on Tuesday that a ₹300-crore project proposal for the integrated development of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, managed by Endowment Department, is ready. It will be placed before the State Cabinet soon for its approval.

Speaking at a meeting to review the development projects taken up at the temple at Kukke Subrahmanya, she said that the project proposal has been made a part of stage three master plan for the development of the temple.

The Minister said that the project proposal has been finalised after discussions in Bengaluru and at Kukke Subrahmanya. The projects will be taken up once the Cabinet approved them.

She said that in-principle approval has been given to develop a gou shala (shelter for cows) on 100 acres of land near the Snana Ghatta in Kukke Subrahmanya. No trees will be cut for the project as the land identified is a forest land. The officials concerned have been directed to prepare a detailed project report for this.

The Minister said that A and B grade temples should submit their audit reports every year. But only four temples in the State were submitting them regularly. The executive officers of other temples were served notices on November last to submit the audit reports annually.

She said that the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple has not been submitting its audit report to the government regularly since 2012-13. After a notice was served on the temple, it has submitted reports for three years. It has been directed to submit the reports of the other years by March 31 this year.

The Minister asked the temple authorities to take steps for the disposal of cases pending before courts. Slots for Ashlesha Bali and Sarpa Samskara should be increased, she said.

Ms. Jolle said that a proposal has been submitted to the government to recruit 60 Home Guards for providing security at the temple. She will try to get approval for this.

The Minister said that the Muzari Department has begun developing 25 temples in the State under the Daiva Sankalpa Scheme.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and temple managing committee president Mohanram Sulli were present.