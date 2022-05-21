30 tonnes of different varieties of mango available at fair

A variety of mangoes displayed at the fair at Doddanagudde in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Close to 30 tonnes of different varieties of the mango was available at the three-day mango fair which started at the Horticulture Field, Doddanagudde in Udupi, on Saturday.

The district administration, the zilla panchayat, and the Horticulture Department have jointly organised this fair lasting till May 23 to enable customers to directly get the produce from farmers, to help growers recover from the loss due to vagaries of nature and to introduce different varieties of mangoes to the public.

The Ramanagaram District Coconut and Mango Farmer Producers’ Organisation was coordinating the fair.

Over 20 stalls were opened at the fair that sell badam, rasapuri, malagova, totapuri, sendura, sakkaregutti (sugarbaby), banganapally, rathnagiri, alphonse etc., from Ramanagaram district.

The FPO has brought over 30 tonnes of these fruits even as the sakkaregutti that was being sold at ₹200 was available in limited quantities.

The first day of the fair witnessed enthusiastic participation by the public. Inaugurating the fair, MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said the initiative was to provide a suitable market to farmers.

Otherwise, middlemen would have taken away the profits, he said, adding the Union government had facilitated formation of the Farmer Producers’ Organisations through an Act of Parliament.

City municipality president Sumithra Nayak, Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, Deputy Director of Horticulture Bhuvaneshwari, Joint Director of Agriculture Kempe Gowda, and others were present.