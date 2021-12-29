30 new COVID-19 cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases. With 32 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 123. Test positivity rate was put at 0.20%.

A fine of ₹1,10,42,470 has been collected so far in 91,482 cases of violation of norms.

In Udupi district, 20 new cases were reported of which 18 are from Udupi taluk and one patient each from Kundapur and Karkala taluks.

All the 20 patients are under home quarantine. With three patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 67.

With 4,358 vaccinated on Tuesday, the total number of persons covered in Dakshina Kannada reached 29,26,738 of which 16,04,536 have received their first dose and 13,22,202 their second.

In Udupi, 3,068 people were vaccinated taking the total number to 17,94,603 of which 9,60,623 have received their first dose and 8,33,980 their second.