30 houses damaged in flash floods near Kukke Subrahmanya

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, along with officials of the district administration, inspecting areas affected by flash floods in Sullia and Kadaba taluks of Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 02, 2022 23:58 IST

Of these, five have been completely or severely damaged, says Rajendra

Torrential rain which resulted in flash floods in several areas in Sullia and Kadaba taluks surrounding Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada on Monday night damaged 30 houses. Of these, five houses have been completely or severely damaged, according to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

He told Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a video conference on Tuesday that the family of two children who died in a landslip at Parvatamukhi, near Kukke Subrahmanya, on Monday, has been handed over ₹11.05 lakh as compensation. The children died when a portion of a hill slipped on their house. Members of the many affected families have been shifted to care centres.

Dr. Rajendra said that the ₹11.05 lakh compensation amount given included ₹10 lakh for the death of the two children, as ₹5 lakh each, ₹95,100 for house damage and ₹10,000 for the loss of utensils and clothes.

He said that rain has damaged roads in 23 places in the two taluks, including in Balugodu, Kollamogaru, Kalmakar, near Kukke Subrahmanya. Steps are being taken to repair the roads. Road connectivity to some villages has been cut off.

Flood water from Darpana Tirtha, a tributary of the Kumaradhara river, even entered the sanctum sanctorum of Adi Subrahmanya Temple on Monday night. Some commercial complexes in Subrahmanya suffered damage.

Reports reaching here said that flood water even entered some houses in Sampaje area in Sullia taluk.

According to the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority, Kukke Subrahmanya in Kadaba taluk recorded 283.5 mm rainfall and Sampaje in Sullia taluk recorded 140 mm rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said that Dakshina Kannada recorded an average 33 mm rainfall in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Udupi recorded 75 mm rainfall during the same period.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rajendra visited the flood-hit areas on Tuesday. He had declared holiday for education institutes in Kadaba and Sullia taluks on Tuesday in view of heavy rain.