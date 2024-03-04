ADVERTISEMENT

3 second PU students suffer burns in acid attack at Kadaba near Mangaluru

March 04, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Kadaba police arrested a 23-year-old resident of Kerala

Raghava M
There were also three attempt to attack with acid cases registered in 2022 in Bengaluru. Vivek Bendre | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Three 2nd year pre-university science stream students suffered burns following an acid attack in Goverment PU College at Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on March 4.

Kadaba police arrested Abin, 23, a resident of Nilambur taluk of Malappuram district in Kerala.

Abin reportedly entered the college premises and threw acid on a 17-year-old girl who was with her classmates. The 17-year-old girl suffered major burns. The acid fell on two of her classmates too, and they suffered burns.

All three are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, police said.

The 17-year-old student is enrolled in the Goverment PU College at Kadaba. Her mother hails from Kerala. She and her classmates were preparing for a 2nd PU examination (physics) when they were attacked.

