March 04, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Three 2nd year pre-university science stream students suffered burns following an acid attack in Goverment PU College at Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on March 4.

Kadaba police arrested Abin, 23, a resident of Nilambur taluk of Malappuram district in Kerala.

Abin reportedly entered the college premises and threw acid on a 17-year-old girl who was with her classmates. The 17-year-old girl suffered major burns. The acid fell on two of her classmates too, and they suffered burns.

All three are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, police said.

The 17-year-old student is enrolled in the Goverment PU College at Kadaba. Her mother hails from Kerala. She and her classmates were preparing for a 2nd PU examination (physics) when they were attacked.