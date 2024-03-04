GIFT a SubscriptionGift
3 second PU students suffer burns in acid attack at Kadaba near Mangaluru

Kadaba police arrested a 23-year-old resident of Kerala

March 04, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Raghava M
Raghava M
There were also three attempt to attack with acid cases registered in 2022 in Bengaluru. Vivek Bendre

There were also three attempt to attack with acid cases registered in 2022 in Bengaluru. Vivek Bendre | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Three 2nd year pre-university science stream students suffered burns following an acid attack in Goverment PU College at Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada district on March 4.

Kadaba police arrested Abin, 23, a resident of Nilambur taluk of Malappuram district in Kerala.

Abin reportedly entered the college premises and threw acid on a 17-year-old girl who was with her classmates. The 17-year-old girl suffered major burns. The acid fell on two of her classmates too, and they suffered burns.

All three are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital, police said.

The 17-year-old student is enrolled in the Goverment PU College at Kadaba. Her mother hails from Kerala. She and her classmates were preparing for a 2nd PU examination (physics) when they were attacked.

