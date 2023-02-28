ADVERTISEMENT

3-day Beary Mela in Mangaluru from March 3

February 28, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The event will showcase the community’s culture, heritage and entrepreneurship quality

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of ‘Beary Vachanamale’, a book written by Ashiruddin Aliya, a teacher at Sneha Public School, Bajal being released at the Beary Bhasha Day organised by Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy in Mangaluru on October 3, 2022. Beary Mela will showcase the community’s culture, heritage and entrepreneurship quality.

Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold a three-day ‘Beary Mela’ at Town Hall in Mangaluru from March 3 to showcase the community’s culture, heritage and entrepreneurship quality.

B.M. Mumtaz Ali, convener of the mela, told mediapersons on February 28 that the Beary community has worked for development of the region and has made significant contribution to industry, education and other sectors. “The mela highlights our work, heritage and culture,” he said. The event is also expected to build harmony among communities, he added.

On the inaugural day on March 3, there will be an award function to felicitate people who have contributed to development of the region. A women entrepreneur meet will be hosted on March 4, followed by family business talk session, and Beary cultural programme.

A job mela is scheduled on March 5. There will be a ‘Bol Beary Bol’ talent show, followed by another round of Beary cultural programmes.

As many as 150 stalls will be put up at the mela, which will be inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravikumar. Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader will present the awards while the stalls will be inaugurated by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath. Mayor Jayanand Anchan and Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain will take part in the programme.

