Ilham, the 2nd year Pre University student from St. Aloysius PU College in Mangaluru, who stood second in the science stream by securing 597 marks, wants to pursue a career in clinical psychology. Anisha Mallya, from the same college, who came second in the commerce stream by securing 595 marks, wants to do a bachelors degree in commerce.

“Since my Class 10 days, I developed a fascination towards the working of the brain. I want to pursue a career in clinical psychology,” said a beaming Ms. Ilham, the younger daughter of Mohammed Rafeeq, a manager in a retail chain outlet, and Moizatul Kubra, a home-maker.

She will be pursuing the course at Yenepoya Deemed to be University, Ms. Ilham said.

Ms. Ilham said since she was completely prepared for the 2nd PU examination, she did not face any nerves writing a public examination after a gap of nearly two years. “I had good support from our teachers. I did well in the pre-boards examination too,” she said. Ms. Ilham did her Class 10 at the Yenepoya School.

Self preparation

Anisha Mallya said she prepared for the examination herself and did not go for tuition classes. “Much to my delight, the papers were easy,” Ms. Mallya said ruling out any anxiety in facing the examination. “I am seeking admission to the B.Com course at St. Aloysius College,” she said.

Ms. Mallya is the daughter of businessman Panduranga Mallya and home-maker Shantala Mallya