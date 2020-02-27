29,914 to receive degrees at Mangalore University annual convocation today

As many as 29,914 candidates are eligible to receive their degrees at the 38th convocation of Mangalore University here on Thursday. Of them, 64.78 % are women and 35.22 % men, according to Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that 105 candidates will receive their Ph.D degrees in various subjects. Among them, 53.33 % will be men and the remaining women.

The convocation will begin at 3.30 p.m. at Mangala Auditorium.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan will deliver the convocation address. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education and also the Pro-Chancellor of the University Ashwath Narayana C.N. will preside over it.

Governor Vajubhai Vala is not participating due to his prior engagement, the Vice-Chancellor said.

The university will have khadi silk ceremonial robes for the convocation as per a directive of the University Grants Commission.

So far, the university was using a mix of velvet and silk for ceremonial robes during convocations.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that 6,217 candidates are eligible to get their post-graduate degrees at the convocation. Of them 73 % are women. In addition, 21,142 candidates are eligible to receive their bachelor degrees. Of them, 63 % are women.

There are a total of 168 rank holders. Of the 42,405 candidates who appeared for the examinations, 29,914 (70.54%) have passed.

In all, 34 gold medals and 120 cash prizes will be conferred on 154 candidates in five faculties. Of these winners, 69 % are women.

Honorary doctorate

The university has chosen K.C. Naik, a realtor in the city, for its honorary doctorate to be presented during the convocation.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the Syndicate of the university had short-listed six candidates from among 18 names before it for consideration for the honorary doctorate.

Later, a three-member committee, comprising the former vice-chancellors, appointed by Governor, had recommended three candidates to the Governor from among the six candidates short-listed by the Syndicate. The final selection has been made by the Governor, the Vice-Chancellor said.

According to his bio-data given by the university, Mr. Naik started Mahabaleshwara lorry and bus services in 1961 and 1964.

He founded Canara Rubber and Rubber Products Private Ltd. in 1974, built the Mahabaleshwara commercial complex in 1974, built the Gopalakrishna Temple at Shakthi Nagar, both in the city, launched the Mahabaleshwara Promoters and Builders and Sarosh Technical Services, established the Shakthi Education Trust in 2015 and opened Shakthi Residential School and Shakthi Pre-University College.